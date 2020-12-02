1/
George C. Nier
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George C. Nier of Denton, MD, passed away on November 30, 2020 at the Talbot Hospice in Easton, MD. He was 76 years old. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Mr. Nier was the son of the late Bruno Herbert Nier and Marie Dorothy Hanft Nier.

Mr. Nier considered his children his greatest accomplishment - Eric K. Nier (Terri) of Raleigh, NC, Jason J. Nier of Ellicott City, MD, Brandon T. Nier (Cheri) of Denton, MD, and Natalie D. Nier (David) of Raleigh, NC. He also routinely boasted about, and is survived by, four grandchildren: Skylar Harrison (George), Trevor Nier, Trent Nier, and Samuel Nier; and two great grandchildren, Rowan Harrison and Remington Harrison.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the friends who provided love and support throughout his life.

A private memorial service will be held to celebrate George's life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial donations to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences and for the full obituary, please visit moorefuneralhome

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moore Funeral Home, PA

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved