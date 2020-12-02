George C. Nier of Denton, MD, passed away on November 30, 2020 at the Talbot Hospice in Easton, MD. He was 76 years old. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Mr. Nier was the son of the late Bruno Herbert Nier and Marie Dorothy Hanft Nier.



Mr. Nier considered his children his greatest accomplishment - Eric K. Nier (Terri) of Raleigh, NC, Jason J. Nier of Ellicott City, MD, Brandon T. Nier (Cheri) of Denton, MD, and Natalie D. Nier (David) of Raleigh, NC. He also routinely boasted about, and is survived by, four grandchildren: Skylar Harrison (George), Trevor Nier, Trent Nier, and Samuel Nier; and two great grandchildren, Rowan Harrison and Remington Harrison.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the friends who provided love and support throughout his life.



A private memorial service will be held to celebrate George's life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial donations to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences and for the full obituary, please visit moorefuneralhome



