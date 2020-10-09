1/1
George Christopher Dehney
1971 - 2020
George Christopher Dehney, 48, of Stevensville died October 8, 2020 at Compass Regional Hospice in Chestertown after a 21-month battle with glioblastoma. Preceded in death by his father, George Joseph Dehney, he is survived by his wife of 22 years, Aimee Curry Dehney, and their children Thomas (15) and Grace (12), his mother Annette Dehney, and sisters Michelle Dehney Carlin and Collette Dehney Cullen.



A public visitation will be held on Wednesday Oct. 14th between 2pm - 4pm and 6pm - 8pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 106 Shamrock Road Chester, MD 21619. A private funeral mass (by invitation only due to COVID restrictions) will be held at 11am on Thursday Oct. 15th at St. Christophers Catholic Church in Chester, MD. Private burial will immediately follow at Stevensville Cemetery.



George was a coach and a builder. In lieu of flowers, the Dehney family has designated the following organizations to which memorial contribution checks may be directed:

Chesapeake Bay Piranhas Football Program "In Memory of Coach Dehney"

P.O. Box 302 Stevensville MD 21666 And/or St. Christopher's Church Building Fund

"In Memory of George Dehney"1861 Harbor Drive Chester, Maryland 21619.



Visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com for complete life history and online condolences.

Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 9, 2020.
