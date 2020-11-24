George Darcy Willoughby, 83, better known as "Nunkie" of Hebron, Maryland passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
Born on September 3, 1937 in Secretary, Maryland, he was the son of the late Norman and Elma Lauck Willoughby.
Darcy attended the local schools and graduated from North Dorchester High School. After graduation he entered the United States Navy on June 12, 1956 serving 3 years. After being honorably discharged Darcy joined the Maryland State Police from 1959 to 1969. The following 14 years he joined the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office. He was Chief of Police for the town of Hurlock for several years before changing careers and becoming a truck driver. Later in life he became head of security for Dorchester General Hospital.
He was a member of the VFW Post 5246 and Fraternal Order of Police.
On April 18, 1999, Darcy married the former Lottie V. Hughes. Lottie died on December 20, 2017.
Darcy is survived by his children Debbie Horseman (Bobby), Russell "Butch" Willoughby (Missy), Vicky Wheatley (Billy), Nancy Robinson (David) and Dena Dukes (Melvin); 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sister Suzanne Shimek; sister-in-law Faye Willoughby; several nieces and nephews and special life-long friends Nancy and Ed Powell.
Preceded him in death besides his parents and wife is a brother Donald Willoughby and brother-in-law Joseph "Emil" Shimek.
A walk through viewing will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., 308 High Street, Cambridge, MD. A funeral service will follow at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock with military honors beginning 1:00 p.m.
Rev. Doug Ridley will officiate.
Social distancing and face coverings will be required.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Darcy can be sent to God's Way Fellowship, P.O. Box 94, Secretary, MD 21664.
