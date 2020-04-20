Home

Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
George Edward "Eddie - Boogie Man" Fluharty Jr.


1961 - 2020
George Edward "Eddie - Boogie Man" Fluharty Jr. Obituary
George Edward Fluharty, Jr. of Easton, MD, formerly of Tilghman, passed away at his home on April 5, 2020. He was 59.

Born in Easton, MD on January 20, 1961, he was the son of the late, George Edward Fluharty, Sr. and Patricia Florence Lednum. After graduating SMHS and Southeastern Academy in Kissimmee, FL, he decided to go to work for the family business at DeCecco Canning Company in Rhodesdale, MD. After departing DeCecco, he spent most of his years working on or near the water.

Ed is survived by his only son, Jacob Conner Fluharty (Stephanie) Ridgely, MD, grand-daughter, Riley Mae, two sisters, Wendy Castellana of Villa Rica, GA, and Cathy J. Stinchcomb (Tad) of St. Michaels, MD, two step-sisters, Lynne Bergeron and Kelley Cox (Jerry) of Tilghman, and many nieces and nephews.

Ed was a fruitfully, colorful character whom would give you the shirt off his back. He knew not a stranger.

His passions were baseball, football, music and dance, hunting, fishing and crabbing. He absolutely loved being on the water. May he rest in peace.

Arrangements are by the Framptom Funeral Home- Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 22, 2020
