CAMBRIDGE - George J. "Jimmy" Hoffman Jr., 80, of Cambridge, Md., passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Talbot Hospice in Easton. He was the husband of the former Evangeline Pritchett.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home P.A. in Cambridge, with Rev. Paul Dieter officiating. Family will receive friends from 1 to 2.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on June 21, 2019