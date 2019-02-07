EASTON - George Jared Irwin, 94, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at The Dixon House, Easton, MD. George, a native of Hartford Township, Ohio, was born July 11, 1924, to George J. and Katie Reeder Irwin.

George served as a First Lieutenant in the Marine Corps during World War II. He was a graduate of Notre Dame with a B.S. in chemical engineering. George worked for the DuPont Company for 35 years, during which he held technical and supervisory positions in New York, Indiana, and Delaware.

After his retirement, he worked full time with Patterson Schwartz Realtors. George married Donna Wattengel, with whom he had three children. They eventually divorced, and she preceded him in death.

George is survived by his three children: Robert A. Irwin (Lynne Weiss); John H. Irwin (Nancy Wahler); Salila Shen (Mandy L. Tocco); and two grandsons: Jamie Isaac Irwin and Russell Weiss-Irwin (Shekeima Dockery).

George loved playing badminton and tennis, and skiing with his family.

He is survived by his devoted friend, Nancy Whitten; her daughter: Barbara Whitten Debnam (Chris); and two granddaughters: Ashley Hodges (Derek, and Morgan Debnam.

After his retirement, George moved to Easton, MD, with Nancy, spending many happy years sailing on the Chesapeake Bay and New England waters. George was loved and admired by everyone who knew him â€¦ a truly gentle gentleman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in George's memory to The Dixon House, Independent & Assisted Living, 108 N. Higgins St., Easton, MD 21601. Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019