George Kenneth Fluharty, age 70, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Quantico, VA, he was the son of the late Harry and Dorothy Fluharty. George graduated from Easton High School in 1967 and then attended Baltimore University. George moved to Sumter in 1980 and started his own business, Equity Home Improvements.
George lived life to the fullest. He is survived by his wife Cheryl; two stepsons; one stepdaughter; two grandchildren; one brother, Bill Fluharty (Barbara) of Bluffton, SC ; three sisters, Helen Ray (Carlton) of Sebring, FL, JoAnn Rayne (Denny) of Berlin, MD and Sandy Crouch of Easton, MD and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020