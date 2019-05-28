Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethlehem Wesleyan Church
5330 Bethlehem Road
Preston, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for George Fairbank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George M. Fairbank

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George M. Fairbank Obituary
George M. Fairbank passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Talbot Hospice. He was born April 28 1949, son of the late Preston and Gloria Fairbank.
He is survived by a brother, Sam (Kay) of Preston; a longtime friend, Dickie Clifton, of Chesapeake, Va.; and several cousins.
Memorial service will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at Bethlehem Wesleyan Church, 5330 Bethlehem Road, Preston, Md.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601, or Bethlehem Wesleyan Church, 5330 Bethlehem Road, Preston, Md.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.