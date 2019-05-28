|
|
George M. Fairbank passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Talbot Hospice. He was born April 28 1949, son of the late Preston and Gloria Fairbank.
He is survived by a brother, Sam (Kay) of Preston; a longtime friend, Dickie Clifton, of Chesapeake, Va.; and several cousins.
Memorial service will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at Bethlehem Wesleyan Church, 5330 Bethlehem Road, Preston, Md.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601, or Bethlehem Wesleyan Church, 5330 Bethlehem Road, Preston, Md.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 26, 2019