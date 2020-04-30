George S. Oberg, Jr. passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. He was 83 years old.
Mr. Oberg was born in Baltimore on October 16, 1936. He was employed at Acme Market in Easton where he had many friends and coworkers.
He is survived by his wife Nina Stevens Oberg, his step-daughter, Rhonda Maynard of Easton, his step-granddaughter Kristin and step-great granddaughter, Arianna of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.
A private graveside service will be held at Landing Neck Cemetery.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020.