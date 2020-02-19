Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Augustine Catholic Church
Elkridge, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Taylor King


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Taylor King Obituary
George Taylor King, formerly of Easton, Maryland, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020, surrounded by family.

Born on March 30, 1937, to the late Edward and Mary Ann King, George grew up in Washington, D.C. and Greenbelt, Maryland. He settled in Beltsville, Maryland, living there for 40 years before moving to Easton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joan, three children and their spouses, Jim and Robin King, Karen and Ron Collins, Tom and Holly King, his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Frances and Bob Stricker, twelve grandchildren, Becky, R.L., Ginny, Kim, Kathleen, Paige, Stephen, Theresa, Ryan, Caroline, Amanda, and Kelly, and seven great-grandchildren, Fay, Emma, Natalia, Carson, Nathaniel, Austin and Addie.

A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, at Saint Augustine Catholic Church in Elkridge, Maryland.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -