George Taylor King, formerly of Easton, Maryland, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020, surrounded by family.
Born on March 30, 1937, to the late Edward and Mary Ann King, George grew up in Washington, D.C. and Greenbelt, Maryland. He settled in Beltsville, Maryland, living there for 40 years before moving to Easton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joan, three children and their spouses, Jim and Robin King, Karen and Ron Collins, Tom and Holly King, his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Frances and Bob Stricker, twelve grandchildren, Becky, R.L., Ginny, Kim, Kathleen, Paige, Stephen, Theresa, Ryan, Caroline, Amanda, and Kelly, and seven great-grandchildren, Fay, Emma, Natalia, Carson, Nathaniel, Austin and Addie.
A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, at Saint Augustine Catholic Church in Elkridge, Maryland.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020