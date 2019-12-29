|
George Washington Carr, III of Denton, MD died on December 19, 2019. He was 64.
Born in Annapolis, MD on June 18, 1955, he was the son of George W. Carr and the late Dorothy Summerland Carr. After George graduated from Severna Park High School, he began working as a landscaper. He later worked as a hunting guide for George Carr and Sons Hunting Service and as a truck driver, working for over 30 years at Cole Ventures, Inc. George enjoyed spending his time hunting and driving his truck, but most importantly he enjoyed the time spent with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Emily; his father, George W. Carr; children: Melissa Vanskiver (Ray), Amanda Stafford (Trevor) and Buddy Vanskiver (Amanda); grandchildren: Morgan, Lauren, Aubrey, Olivia and Emma; a sister, Cherie Carter; a brother, Daniel Carr (Terri); many beloved nieces and nephews; and his faithful Labrador, Bay. George also leaves behind his hunting buddies, Michael and the Bennett Point Crew. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Carr; and a sister, Terie Lynn Carr.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday, January 3 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where friends and family may visit on Thursday, January 2 from 6-8 pm.
For those wishing to honor George's memory, please consider a donation to the Queen Anne Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company at https://qahvfc.com/.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019