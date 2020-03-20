|
Georgia K. Eutsey, 97, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Mallard Bay Care Center. She was born in New Jersey on May 6, 1922 and was a daughter of the late William and Melissa Sheehee Ellsworth.
She attended school on Smith Island. Mrs. Eutsey worked during WWII as a welder on the Liberty Ships. She married Charles Eutsey, who passed away in 1962. Mrs. Eutsey enjoyed doing crafts, gardening and her time at the special home of Sarah Jackson.
She is survived by a daughter Sara Rhoades and husband David of East New Market, a grandson Dwayne Eutsey and wife Amy of Easton, a granddaughter Deana Karpavage and husband Felix of Delmar, DE, three great grandsons and a great granddaughter and several nieces and a nephew. Besides her parents, Mrs. Eutsey is preceded in death by three sisters Clara Tyler, Frances Lewis and Lucy Bradshaw.
Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020