Gerald "Jerry" Joseph Sheets, Jr. of Ridgely MD died August 15, 2019. He was 57.
He was born on July 2, 1962, in Baltimore City, MD born to the late Gerald, Sr. and Anita Shott Sheets, Jerry graduated from Queen Anne's County High School, class of 1980 and took carpentry classes with the Carpenters Union in Baltimore, remodeling Giant Foods. He then took a job with Republic Services out of Sandtown where he has worked for 25 years, until his illness in April. He enjoyed crabbing, fishing working in his yard and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
He married Florence Gott on October 9, 1987. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Jerry Joseph Gott and wife SueAnn of Sudlersville, MD and John Anthony Gott of Clayton, DE; a daughter, Julie Ann Coleman and husband Brad of Denton, MD; a sister, Colette Loetz of Stevensville, MD; and three grandkids, Thomas Preston Coleman, Jayden Joseph Gott and Savannah Kaye Gott.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share remembrances or online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019