Geraldine Cremens Hanlon, 98, passed peacefully on Sunday from her home in Easton Maryland into the arms of the Lord. She was surrounded by her five children whom she dearly loved.
Mrs. Hanlon was born August 13, 1921 in Bronx, NY, the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. John Francis Cremens of Paterson, NJ. She graduated from Rosemont College in 1942 where she met her future husband, Peter Edward Hanlon who was a student at Villanova. They married in 1943 while Dr. Hanlon was attending medical school at Cornell University Medical College and remained married for 63 years until Dr. Hanlon's death in 2006.
She and Dr. Hanlon traveled extensively while Dr. Hanlon was in the Army during the Second World and Korean wars. They eventually settled in Glen Rock and Ridgewood NJ where they raised their children. Family and family celebrations were Gerry's greatest joys in a long and loving life. She and Dr. Hanlon retired to Easton, MD in 1984. They both loved the people and the natural beauty of the Eastern Shore. Mrs. Hanlon was an avid golfer at the Arcola Golf Club in New Jersey and the Talbot Country Club in Easton.
Mrs. Hanlon is survived by her children; Maureen Whalen (Dan), Patricia Hanlon (Bill Tylor), James Hanlon (Dale), Anne Kathleen Bonham-Yeager (Mark Yeager) and Peter Hanlon Jr. She is also survived by her sister Joan Larkin, her 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, her parents, her brother John F. Cremens Jr. DDS, and an infant granddaughter and infant great-grandson.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in honor of Mrs. Geraldine Hanlon to Saints Peter & Paul Schools or to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Easton, MD.
Service will be held Saturday June 27, 2020 at Saints Peter & Paul Church, 1210 S. Washington St., Easton MD. The family will receive visitors from 9:30-10:30AM at the church, with Mass to follow at 10:30 AM.
Funeral arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, Easton MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.