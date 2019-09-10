Home

Geraldine L. (Opher) Macer


1944 - 2019
Geraldine L. (Opher) Macer Obituary
Geraldine L. Macer, of Federalsburg, Maryland passed away on Monday, August 9, 2019 at Chesapeak Woods in Cambridge, MD. She was 75.A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 12:00pm at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD. The family will receive friends from 11am-12pm on Friday, prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at the Eastern Shore Veteran's Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.

Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019
