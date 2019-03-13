|
Geraldine Regina Jackson Boardley, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend, peacefully transitioned from this life, surrounded by her family, on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Talbot Hospice House in Easton, MD.
Services will be held on Fri., March 15, 2 p.m. at Waugh Chapel UM Church, Cambridge, MD, with a viewing two hours prior. Interment in Mt. Pleasant UM Church Cemetery, Salem, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019