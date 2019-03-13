Home

Henry Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
510 Washington Street P.O. Box 1076
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-8220
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Waugh Chapel UM Church
Cambridge, MD
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Waugh Chapel UM Church
Cambridge, MD
Geraldine Regina Jackson Boardley


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine Regina Jackson Boardley Obituary
Geraldine Regina Jackson Boardley, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend, peacefully transitioned from this life, surrounded by her family, on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Talbot Hospice House in Easton, MD.
Services will be held on Fri., March 15, 2 p.m. at Waugh Chapel UM Church, Cambridge, MD, with a viewing two hours prior. Interment in Mt. Pleasant UM Church Cemetery, Salem, MD.
Condolences sent to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019
