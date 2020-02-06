|
|
Gerrie McClyment Baker, formerly of Greensboro, MD and San Jose and Roseville, CA, died in her home in Great Falls, MT on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was 71. Born October 16, 1948 at Easton Hospital, she was the daughter of William "Bill" McClyment and Geraldine Elizabeth "Lib" Callahan McClyment. Gerrie is survived by her husband, Dennis, her son, Jeff Draper (Stacey), stepson, Daniel Baker (Jennifer), and her beloved grandchildren, Kevin, Matthew, Ashley, and Connor.
After graduating from North Caroline High School in 1966, Gerrie went to beauty school at Dover Beauty Academy. She opened up her own beauty shop in her hometown of Greensboro, where she cut and styled hair for several years. Gerrie moved to California in 1980 and worked in the field of accounting until her retirement from the workforce and transition to full time doting grandmother in 2003, when she relocated to Roseville, CA.
Gerrie loved reading, spending time with family and friends, and traveling, especially to Monterey, Maui, and Lake Tahoe. Gerrie had a gift for nurturing others. She lovingly provided care to many during her life, including her mom, her Uncle Smitty, and her father-in-law, Harold. Perhaps nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her grandchildren and watching them perform, both on stage and in the living room. Gerrie will be remembered for her loyalty, warmth, kind heart, and beautiful smile.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gerrie's name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047, https://www.lbda.org/donate
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020