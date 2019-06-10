Giovanni Bernardis, 86, of Hurlock, died May 12, 2019 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton.

Born October 7, 1932 in Udine, Italy, he was the son of the late Giovanni Bernardis and Ida Bernardis Schiffman and his stepfather Jacob Schiffman, who adopted him as a teenager.

He came to the United States and became a naturalized citizen in 1955. He worked for many years at Versitron as a machinist. His dreams were realized when he moved to the Eastern Shore and lived with his daughter and son-in-law, enjoying the last five years watching birds and gardening. As a life-long fisherman, he enjoyed fishing everywhere, especially Ocean City, where the family would go every year for vacation.

He was recently accepted into Sons of American Legion Post 243 in Hurlock and is noted as being the oldest recruit on the Eastern Shore.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Herta, who passed May 23, 2014; survived by a daughter, Claudia Gabriella Fahey of Hurlock and her husband Matthew; a grandson, David Allen Greer of Easton; and a cousin, Andreina Bernardis Gonano of Lavariano-Udine, Italy and her husband Gianfranco.

A memorial graveside service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Unity Washington Cemetery. Mr. Jack Lewis will officiate.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to Choptank Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 2366, Easton, MD 21601.

Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.