Gladys Bernetta Darney, 98 of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away on February 19, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Collins; her siblings, Marion Vaughn and Walter Fowler; and her grandchildren, Dawn M. Peters and Dorie Schwitzer.
Friends received on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel (La Plata, Maryland). Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens (Waldorf, Maryland).
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019