Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-2920
Gladys Bernetta Darney

Gladys Bernetta Darney Obituary
Gladys Bernetta Darney, 98 of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away on February 19, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Collins; her siblings, Marion Vaughn and Walter Fowler; and her grandchildren, Dawn M. Peters and Dorie Schwitzer.
Friends received on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel (La Plata, Maryland). Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens (Waldorf, Maryland).
A guest book for the family is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019
