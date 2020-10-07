Gladys Kinnamon 91 of Greensboro, Maryland passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
Gladys was born in Denton, Maryland on February 18, 1929. She was preceded in death by her parents Clinton and Nellie Ireland Scott; her son in law; Dr. J. Allan Bickling; her daughter in law; Susan Swann.
Gladys owned and operated Kinnamon Service Station with her husband. She drove a bus for Caroline County for over 40 years. Gladys was a life member of the St. Paul's United Methodist Church and served in all capacities.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 60 years; Bill Kinnamon; her daughter; Carolyn Bickling; her sons; Marion Swann; Allen Kinnamon (Sandy); her grandchildren; Lisa Rank; Enid Kelley (Josh); Stacy Swann; Jonathan Swann (Jessica); and four great grandchildren.
A visitation will held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 6-8pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, 106 W. Sunset Ave., Greensboro, Maryland. Services will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2pm at St. Paul's United Methodist Church at 300 W. Sunset Ave., Greensboro, Maryland. Interment will be at Greensboro Cemetery in Greensboro, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of Gladys to St. Paul's United Methodist Church at 300 W. Sunset Ave., Greensboro, Maryland 21639.
For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com
.