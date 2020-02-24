Home

POWERED BY

Services
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys M. Collins


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys M. Collins Obituary
Gladys M. Collins of Federalsburg passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 94.

She was born on July 7, 1925 in Federalsburg, Maryland the daughter of the late O.J. Morgan and Elsie Baily Morgan.

She married the love of her life, Calvin "Bill" Collins and they made their home in Federalsburg. They had celebrated 68 years before he preceded her in death on August 15, 2014.

She was very active over the years in her community. She was a past member of Christ United Methodist Church, and later attended New Liberty Church. She also served in the Federalsburg Vol. Fire Company Ladies Axillary for many years. Gladys and Bill would travel every February to Florida to visit the annual Navy reunions, and also loved meeting the Arby's breakfast Club in Seaford. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Lord of Federalsburg, two grandsons, Wayne "Butch" Lord and his wife Dawn of Bridgeville and Barry Lord and his wife Brenda of Federalsburg; four great-grandsons, Bradley Lord and his wife Rachel of Delmar, DE, Taylor Lord and his wife Ashley, of Federalsburg, Mitchell Lord of Lexington Park, MD and Steven Lord of Bridgeville; great-great-grandchildren children: Trevor Lord, Bennett Grant, and Blake Lord all of Federalsburg; Hallie Lord of Delmar, DE; a sister Marie Elliott of Atlanta, GA, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Irene Fisher, Norma Lee Towers and Shirley Tedley and her beloved cat, Papoose.

A funeral will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Burial will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery in Federalsburg. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Federalsburg Vol. Fire Company, Post Office Box 99, Federalsburg, MD 21632 or to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.

www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -