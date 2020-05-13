Rev. Glenn Andrew Staehli, Sr., God's faithful servant, went to his heavenly reward on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was 85 years old.
Glenn was born on November 12, 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio the son of the late Andrew Peter Staehli and Helen Marion Tropf Staehli. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Ann Campbell Staehli, on October 24, 2003.
He will be remembered as the minister with poor vision that played the accordion and sang. His sense of humor was a big as his heart. He cared about his family, friends, congregation, and community deeply and was always there to lend a hand or an ear; whatever was needed.
He graduated from John Adams High School in 1958. He continued his education at Eastern Pilgrim College where he received his Bachelor of Religious Education degree. Prior to going into the ministry, he worked with the needy in Baltimore City and was also a high school English teacher in Chincoteague, Virginia.
He served as pastor of the Bethlehem Wesleyan Church for thirty-four years. While he was the minister at Bethlehem, he also served for 12 years as the minister for the Bozman Wesleyan Church. Shortly after retirement, he accepted a position as the minister of St. Lukes in Secretary. He served there for 10 years, retiring to take care of his wife who was ill at the time. He was a member of several organizations over the years and was willing to help whenever called upon. He and his wife were foster parents and respite care providers for over 30 years.
Glenn leaves behind a legacy of love with his family, a son, Glenn A. Staehli, Jr.and his wife Denise of Federalsburg, two daughters, Robin Wilson of Easton, Dorcas Welch and her husband, Jeff of Church Hill, four grandchildren, Andy Staehli, Lesley Staehli, Bradley Wilson, and Brandon Staehli, and five great-grandchildren, Kara Staehli, Gabrielle Wilson, Aiden Staehli, Jay Staehli, and Skyler Staehli . He was also preceded in death by a brother, Duane Staehli and a sister, Carol Anderson.
Although the family would love everyone to say their goodbyes to Rev. Staehli, we are unable to do this due to COVID-19 restrictions. They deeply appreciate the kindness shown to them during this difficult time. A graveside service will be held privately for the family. Interment will be at Junior Order Cemetery in Preston.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Foundation Fighting Blindness, P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297 or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor New York, NY 10001.
Services entrusted to the Franptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. To share memories with the family please visit www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on May 13, 2020.