Glenn Marshall Foster III


1983 - 2020
Glenn Marshall Foster III Obituary
Glenn Marshall Foster III, of Tilghman, died on January 1, 2020, He was 36.

Born in Easton on October 20, 1983 he was the son of Charlotte E. Fluharty of Tilghman, and Glenn M. Foster, Jr. (Jeanette) of Easton, and step-son of Chris Hood. Glenn attended Talbot County Public Schools. He then began a career as a carpenter, working with his father, and later his Uncle Vince Foster. At the time of his death, in addition to working as a carpenter, he worked as a commercial waterman with his friend C.R. Wilson of Tilghman. Glenn enjoyed the outdoors he liked fishing, and hunting, he loved getting together with his family and friends to play music, sing and enjoy life.

In addition to his beloved parents, Glenn is survived by his brothers; Dusty Foster (Ashleigh) of Tilghman, Jake Fluharty (Jeanette) of Bozman, a half-sister; Cameron Foster, of Easton, step-sister Jessica Hood of Federalsburg, his nieces and nephew whom he loved dearly; Brandi, Emma, Addison, and Logan. Glenn was also survived by his constant companion Earl.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Tilghman United Methodist Church where friends may call from 2:00 to 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Talbot County Humane Society of Easton, 7894 Ocean Gtwy / P.O. Box 1143, Easton, MD 21601

Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home- Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels, MD. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020
