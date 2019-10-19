|
Gloria Dale Waters, 77, passed away on October 18, 2019 at her home in Trappe, MD
She was born on October 20, 1941 in Trappe, MD, the daughter of the late Joseph Earl Whitby, Sr. and Yaldah Louise Chance.
Gloria grew up on various Trappe farms where she helped work the farms and attended Talbot County Schools. While attending Trappe School on Main Street she took notice of her dream home being built on School Street adjacent to the school property. Gloria and her late husband, Clinton, were able to buy the home in 1967 where she raised a family and continued to live until her death.
After graduating from Easton High School in 1960, Gloria worked at A & P, and Drug Fair in Easton throughout the 1960's. In the 1970's, she worked for Barnes and Son and Lifo-Gen in Cambridge. Gloria enjoyed sewing, drawing, crocheting and knitting. While she spent most of her life as a private person, Gloria was open to friendly conversation when she was out and about. Gloria tried to make a new friend every day, even if she knew they would not see each other again.
Gloria is survived by her sons, Mark (Andrea) of Cambridge, John (Christy) of Cambridge, and Chris (Karen) of Cordova grandchildren, Samantha (Cody) Wright, Rachel Waters, Danielle Waters, Sarah Waters, Mason Waters, Morgan Moore, Dylan Waters, and Kacy Waters. She is also survived by her sisters, Carolyn "Faith" Dadds, Joyce Yeatman and brother Ray (Mackie) Whitby; as well as a sister in law, Mary Ann Whitby.
Along with her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her brother Joseph Earl "Buster" Whitby, Jr.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 10 - 11 AM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, where a funeral service will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow at White Marsh Cemetery in Trappe, MD
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in her honor may do so to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019