Gloria Jane Belt Fischbach passed away on September 12, 2019 at Bayleigh Chase in Easton.
She was born May 9, 1925 in Baltimore, MD to Ira Franklin Belt, Baltimore, MD and Anna M. F. Kirmes Belt, Baltimore, MD.
Gloria graduated an honor student at Eastern High School for Girls in 1943, She achieved valedictorian when she graduated from Baltimore Community College in 1966.
She met her husband Jack, a student at Polytechnic Institute at a New Year's Eve Party at her best friend's home in Ten Hills at age 15.
It was love at first sight for them. Romance bloomed and after graduation Jack trained as a B-24 pilot and Gloria worked at Bendix for the war effort. They were married in Ocala, Florida by the local judge. Gloria followed her new husband on the legendary trains of the west like The Denver Zephyr carrying her to Jack's training bases in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas.
As they made their family, Gloria raised four children, welcomed six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and recently her first great-great grandchild, Isabella.
While Jack traveled as an engineer to Red Stone Arsenal, AL, Norfolk and other military and government entities, Gloria was active, serving on Cotillion committees, overseeing swim lessons at Roland Park pool, being a den mother and enjoying boating at the Maryland Yacht Club, where she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Baltimore Opera Guild.
In later years they lived in Glen Arm where she was in the Glen Arm Garden Club and volunteered in the herb gardens at Hampton National Historic Site. She exhibited and won prizes at regional flower shows. Planting trees and bird watching were active hobbies.
After moving to Annapolis and then to Kent Island she volunteered with the Red Cross and the Anne Arundel Medical Center and was a charter member of Queen Anne's Hospice. Her and Jack's final move was to Rest Circle in Easton where they enjoyed many local activities. She was a member of the Talbot County Women's Club and continued volunteer work with the Red Cross.
She is survived by her children, Dawn F. Huenink, Annapolis MD, Annie Usilton, New Castle, DE, Boyd J. Fischbach, Butler, MD, and Scott C. Fischbach, Flagstaff, AZ. Grandchildren are Heidi Usilton, Chestertown, MD, Lillian Rachael Belanger, Wolmelsdorf, PA, W. Lewin Usilton, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Guthrie B. Matthews, Centreville, MD, Anna L. Nyugen, Boston, MA, and Shanikai Kenny Fischbach, Vashon Island, WA. Her husband, Jack Fischbach and two infant sons, Dary and Bruce predeceased her.
Friends may call from 6-8 PM on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. Burial will be private
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Ave., Easton, MD 21601 and Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr, Centreville, MD 21617
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019