Gloria Jean Pinkine of Denton, MD, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. She was 77 years old.
Born in Easton, MD, Mrs. Pinkine was the daughter of the late Lemuel Charles Dyott and Laura Belle Hill Dyott. She grew up in Easton and was an accomplished seamstress. For years, she worked as a seamstress and supervisor for Yale Sportswear in Federalsburg, MD, retiring in 2011. She was currently working for Walmart in Denton. She was a faithful member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Denton.
Mrs. Pinkine is survived by two sons: Steven Redden of Denton and Victor C. Redden (Joann) of Denton; two grandsons: Jake Redden of Easton and Luke Redden of Johnstown, PA; two sisters: Barbara Ann Bell (Donald) and Norma Lee Lloyd; and nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Bailey.
Following Covid 19 restrictions, a graveside memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, September 29th, in the Green Mount Cemetery in Hillsboro. If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Calvary Baptist Church, 1120 Market Street, Denton, MD 21629or to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com