Easton-Gloria Mae Dixon departed this life on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Autumn Lake of Denton Nursing Home, Denton, MD. Gloria was born May 25, 1941 to the late Harry and Mable Dixon. Gloria was educated in Talbot County Public Schools. Gloria worked as a domestic and personal care worker for many years. Gloria was loved and was considered everyone's favorite aunt. Gloria enjoyed cooking, listening to music and dancing. Gloria was known for her sweet potato pies and potato salad. Gloria leaves to cherish her memory a son Keith Dixon (Carolyn) of Easton. Three brothers Howard Dixon and Harry Dixon, Jr. (Jimmy) of Easton and Norman Dixon (Delores) of Cambridge. One sister Doris Dixon of Easton. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and Katie Dixon, Hazel Dixon, Marie Dixon, Hilda Wilson and one brother Lee Dixon. Gloria also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Interment will be private. Donations may be made to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 426 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD 21601. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Easton.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 11, 2020