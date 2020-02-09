Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Easton
426 East Dover Street
Easton, MD 21601
(410) 822-7228
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Mae Dixon


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Mae Dixon Obituary
Easton-Gloria Mae Dixon departed this life on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Autumn Lake of Denton Nursing Home, Denton, MD. Gloria was born May 25, 1941 to the late Harry and Mable Dixon. Gloria was educated in Talbot County Public Schools. Gloria worked as a domestic and personal care worker for many years. Gloria was loved and was considered everyone's favorite aunt. Gloria enjoyed cooking, listening to music and dancing. Gloria was known for her sweet potato pies and potato salad. Gloria leaves to cherish her memory a son Keith Dixon (Carolyn) of Easton. Three brothers Howard Dixon and Harry Dixon, Jr. (Jimmy) of Easton and Norman Dixon (Delores) of Cambridge. One sister Doris Dixon of Easton. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and Katie Dixon, Hazel Dixon, Marie Dixon, Hilda Wilson and one brother Lee Dixon. Gloria also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Interment will be private. Donations may be made to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 426 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD 21601. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Easton.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -