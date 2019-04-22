MIDDLETOWN, Del. - Gloria Quillen Cook, 73, of Middletown, DE went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 18, 2019, with her husband and sons by her side. Gloria was beloved by all and will be deeply missed.

Gloria was born on April 3, 1946, to the late Margaret and Edward Quillen in Greensboro, MD. She attended Salisbury State University and was employed by the Hercules Corporation in Wilmington, DE for over five years before starting her own childcare business in Middletown. She then embarked on an over 40 year career as a U.S. Postal Service employee. It was a career she loved, and she was active in various leadership roles, including State President of the Rural Letter Carriers Association. She continued to support the postal service after retirement.

She enjoyed watching her sons play sports and of course, feeding them before and after games. She treasured spending time with her family, such as, taking day trips to Lancaster, family vacations to the beach with nieces and nephews, hosting Christmas dinner, and eating blue crabs on her back porch.

Gloria will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Carl, of 53 years, and her children: Doug (Carole) and Scott (Karin). Gloria will also be fondly remembered by her three grandchildren: Ben, Vivian, Mark; her sisters: Sandra Quillen, Joyce Hutchenson, and her brother, James Quillen.

Bethesda United Methodist Church has been an important part of Gloria's life since moving to Middletown in 1966. Gloria served as Youth Leader for the church early on, as a Sunday School teacher for many years, and was an active member in the church choir.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, April 24, from 6-8 p.m. at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 North Broad Street, Middletown, DE 19709. The Funeral Service will be held at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 116 E. Main Street, Middletown, DE, on Thursday, April 25, at 12 p.m. following a brief visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to Bethesda United Methodist Church in Middletown, DE.

Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 23, 2019