EASTON - Gloria Smith Lindquist died on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Bayleigh Chase in Easton. She was 92.

She was born on July 10, 1926 in Bessemer, AL, the daughter of the late William H. and Mae Beatrice Jones Smith. Gloria married Walter R. Lindquist and they raised their family in Roanoke, VA. She worked as an administrative assistant for Allstate Insurance. They moved to Easton 12 years ago.

Gloria was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church and was a part of the women's circle. She was an avid artist, bridge player, and crafter.

She is survived by her children: Deborah A. Wilson (Kevin), of Stevensville, MD; a son, William E. Lindquist (Lisa), of Willingboro, NJ; a grandson, Benjamin Wilson (Ashton) and the Hilgenberg family. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Walter R. Lindquist.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Bayleigh Chase Employee Appreciation Fund.

All services will be private.

