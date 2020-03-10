|
|
Gloria C. Trice passed away on March 9, 2020, at Corsica Hills Center, in Centreville, Maryland. She was 73.
Born on November 22, 1946 in Centreville, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Charles Keller Crouse and Mary Rebecca Crouse (Baynard). Gloria grew up in Centreville, Maryland and graduated from Centreville High School, Class of "1964". She was employed by Dew Lines of Federalsburg, Maryland for many years. Gloria enjoyed her needlework and bird watching. She was a member of the Bethesda United Methodist Church in Preston, Maryland.
Gloria is survived by her sons; Rodney Hubbard and Steven Hubbard, stepdaughters; Wendy Moran and Nancy Adcock, stepson; Michael Trice, 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Roland "Sonny" Trice.
A special thanks goes out to her extended family of neighbors, in the Village of Choptank, that looked out and cared for her in her times of need. Her family and friends would like to thank the Staff and Residents, of Corsica Hills Center, for their loving care and kindness, during the two years Gloria resided there.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home at 408 South Liberty Street, Centreville, Maryland, from 9:00 am - 10:00 am. A service will follow at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bethesda United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 147, Preston, MD 21655, 410-673-7538.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 11, 2020