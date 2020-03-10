Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
408 S Liberty Street
Centreville, MD 21617
410-758-1151
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Trice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria (Crouse) Trice


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria (Crouse) Trice Obituary
Gloria C. Trice passed away on March 9, 2020, at Corsica Hills Center, in Centreville, Maryland. She was 73.

Born on November 22, 1946 in Centreville, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Charles Keller Crouse and Mary Rebecca Crouse (Baynard). Gloria grew up in Centreville, Maryland and graduated from Centreville High School, Class of "1964". She was employed by Dew Lines of Federalsburg, Maryland for many years. Gloria enjoyed her needlework and bird watching. She was a member of the Bethesda United Methodist Church in Preston, Maryland.

Gloria is survived by her sons; Rodney Hubbard and Steven Hubbard, stepdaughters; Wendy Moran and Nancy Adcock, stepson; Michael Trice, 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Roland "Sonny" Trice.

A special thanks goes out to her extended family of neighbors, in the Village of Choptank, that looked out and cared for her in her times of need. Her family and friends would like to thank the Staff and Residents, of Corsica Hills Center, for their loving care and kindness, during the two years Gloria resided there.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home at 408 South Liberty Street, Centreville, Maryland, from 9:00 am - 10:00 am. A service will follow at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bethesda United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 147, Preston, MD 21655, 410-673-7538.

Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -