Gloria W. (Williams) Truitt
Gloria Williams Truitt, 85, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 at her home on Hog Island.

She was born in Matthewstown, on December 1, 1934, the daughter of the late Robert Malin Williams and Helen Harrison Williams.

Gloria was in the last class to graduate in 1952 from the High School on Idlewild in Easton. She worked at the Talbot Bank in Easton for over 25 years.

She enjoyed reading, traveling and going to yard sales and especially going to her vacation spot in Chincoteague.

She is survived by her children: Morgan Bennett, III (Anne) of Hurlock, and Anne Bennett George (Harry) of Preston, sister, Wanda W. Hutchison (Richard) of Cordova; grandsons, Robert Morgan Bennett (Jackie) of Martinsburg, WV and Harry L. George, III of Preston and great grandchildren; Weston Bennett, Juliet Bennett and Harry George, IV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Roberta W. Worm.

A visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 7 - 9 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P. A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. A graveside service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Caroline County EMS, 7 N. 1st St., Denton, MD 21629 or Preston Volunteer Fire Company, 3680 Choptank Rd, Preston, MD 21655.

For condolences and to sign the online guest book, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 16, 2020.
July 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Morgan B Storey
Family
