Gordon Lee Cook, Sr., 89, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Easton, MD.
He was born on August 5, 1930 in Starr, MD, son of the late Arthur E. Cook and Sarah Marie Embert Cook. He was one of seven brothers and sisters. He grew up in Starr, MD and attended Queen Anne's County Public Schools. He was the first person to have a motorbike in Queen Anne's County at that time. Mr. Cook lived in Queen Anne's County where he farmed for his uncle and brother-in-law until 1947, when he moved to Talbot County. He worked as a farmer, managing a herd of dairy cows and a flock of Black Welsh sheep, the first sheep of its kind to enter the United States.
As a young man, he met Elizabeth Pearson in Easton. She was the one with whom he would fall in love, marry and raise their family. They were married in 1951 and were married for 66 years until her death in 2017. After they married, he joined Elizabeth at Wye Heights Plantation where he engaged in employment as an estate manager and caretaker with the Wyman family for more than 61 years.
After retirement, he enjoyed socializing with other residents of the Hyde Park retirement community where he resided. He was known for his bowling skills and was the Shuffleboard Champion earning the "Top Gun" award. He also enjoyed wrestling, traveling, rooting for the Orioles and most importantly, his family. Vacations were always family vacations because of his love for his family, traveling to Ocean City, Disney World and the Bahamas.
For many years, he regularly attended the Easton Church of the Nazarene, where he served in many leadership roles. He recently attended the Fairview Church of the Brethren when he was able.
He is survived by his children; Gordon "Inky" Lee Cook, Jr. and his wife Janice, and Timmy Cook and his wife Donna and daughter, Sylvia Pinder and her husband, Gary; seven grandchildren, Lee Cook, Hope Bonnell, Jason Cook, Justin Cook, Tamara Rust, Ashley Cook and Jed Wooters; ten great- grandchildren, Jadon, Macy, Sarah, Alyssa, Taylor, Brandon, Jacob, Natalie, Parker and Kenzie and many nieces and nephews. Also, his siblings; James Larry Cook, John Marvin Cook, Joan Fairbank and his Hyde Park family.
Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Elizabeth Cook and a son, Stephen Arthur Cook, Sr., a grandson, Stephen Arthur Cook, Jr., as well as brother Charles Cook and sisters, Hazel Baxter and Anne Mae Grenedier.
A drive thru visitation will be held from 10 - 11:30 AM on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, 21601 or talbothospice.org.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 2, 2020.