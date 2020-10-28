Gordon Lee Drummer of Centreville, MD passed away on October 24, 2020 at his home. He was 94.
Born on December 7, 1925 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Oscar M. Drummer and Marie L. Lynch. On February 14, 1948 he married the former Betty Ann Murphy.
Gordon, along with his wife, owned and operated Gordon L. Drummer, Inc. in Wye Mills, MD. Where he sold New Holland, David Brown, Oliver, Minneapolis Moline farm equipment, lawn/garden equipment, flowers, and shrubbery. He was a member of the Queenstown Lions Club, Tri-county Ruritan Club, the past superintendent of the Queen Anne's County 4H Fair, Past Chairman of Republic Central Committee, and a lifetime member of the Wye Mills United Methodist Church. His hobbies included traveling to Lancaster, PA., spending time in his flower garden, woodworking, mechanical work, and farming.
Gordon is survived by his daughter, Nancy Connolly (Clint) and son, Dan Drummer (Joanne). As well as his grandchildren Clint Connolly III, Katie Trudeau (Tiffany), Amanda Robey (Gregory), Gregory Drummer (fiancée Melissa Hranicka) and great-grandchildren Ethan Robey and Maui Trudeau along with many nieces and nephews. Gordon was predeceased in death by his parents, twin sister Lola Kelley, brother Irvin Drummer and his wife, Betty Ann Drummer, of 60 years who passed away July 12,2008.
A special thank you to Martha who provided care giving during his last few weeks as well as Kathy who was his travel companion and close friend.
Visitation will be held on Friday October 30, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home in Centreville, MD. Service will begin at the same location at 11:00 am with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park to follow.
Memorial contributions can be made in Gordon's name to Compass Regional Hospice Inc. 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 and/or Wye Mills United Methodist Church.
Online condolences can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com