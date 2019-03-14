DENTON - Gov. Harry Roe Hughes of Denton, Md., passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his home. He was 92 years old.

Gov. Hughes was born on Nov. 13, 1926, and was the son of the late Jonathan Longfellow Hughes and Helen Roe Hughes. His beloved wife of 60 years, Patricia Donoho Hughes, passed away on Jan. 20, 2010, after suffering from Parkinson's disease.

Gov. Hughes grew up in Denton and graduated from Caroline High School in 1943. His passion was baseball, and he had been signed as a pitcher for a Yankee farm team in his 20s. During WWII, he joined the Naval Air Corps, and after the war ended, he enrolled at the University of Maryland and subsequently graduated from the George Washington University Law School. After graduation, he and his wife, Pat, moved to Denton, where he practiced law.

In 1954, Gov. Hughes was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates and was elected to the Maryland Senate in 1958, where he served until 1970, eventually becoming its majority floor leader. In 1971, he was appointed Maryland's first secretary of transportation. He eventually ran for the office of governor and was inaugurated governor in 1987.

After two successful terms as governor, Gov. Hughes returned to the practice of law in Baltimore at the law firm of Patton Boggs and Blow. He later retired and returned to the Eastern Shore and chaired the Harry R. Hughes Agro-Ecology Center and served as a member of the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy and other entities concerned with preserving the environment. In the ensuing years, Gov. Hughes wrote his autobiography, "My Unexpected Journey," and took care of his beloved wife, Pat, to whom he attributed his success.

Gov. Hughes is survived by two daughters, Ann Fink and son-in-law Michael, Elizabeth R. Hughes and her partner Terrie; a grandson, Andrew; and many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jonathan Hughes.

The family thanks those caregivers who cared for him enthusiastically and with true compassion later in his life. The family gives a special thanks to Cindy Sharer, Gov. and Mrs. Hughes' longtime personal assistant whose organizational skills, persistence and good humor helped Gov. Hughes live a full life until his death.

A funeral service will be held at the St. Anne's Episcopal Church located at 199 Duke of Gloucester St. in Annapolis at noon on Thursday, March 21. On Wednesday, March 20, the family will greet friends from 4 until 6 at the Moore Funeral Home P.A., located at 12 S. Second St. in Denton, to sign a register Book. The interment will be private.

If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family requests for them to be sent to the Harry R. Hughes Agro-Ecology Center, 124 Wye Narrows Drive, P.O. Box 159, Queenstown, MD 21658, or to the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, 114 Washington St., Suite 101, Easton, MD 21601.

