Grace D. Kirkwood of Denton, MD, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was 92 years old.
Born in Harwich, England, on February 15, 1927, Mrs. Kirkwood was the daughter of the late Harry and Violet Mae Rollin Knott. She married her husband, Gregory I. Kirkwood on November 1, 1952. They had moved to Denton from Pasadena, MD in 1986. Mr. Kirkwood passed away on January 2, 1999.
Mrs. Kirkwood is survived by a son, Gregory I. Kirkwood, Jr. of Lansdale, PA; two daughters: Valerie Moore of Denton and Jennifer Cole of Grasonville, MD; 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a son, Harry E. Kirkwood; a daughter, Katherine Fearar, and a sister, Violet Sophia Vickery.
Mrs. Kirkwood was a strong, caring, and loving person. She successfully and whole heartedly raised three generations of children. She didn't care who you were or what you had done, she always took you in with open arms. Mrs. Kirkwood's strength and helping hand will be forever missed.
A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, October 2nd, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may visit one hour prior. The interment will be at 1 PM in the Chapel at the MD Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery located at 6927 New Market Road, Hurlock, MD 21643.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Caroline County Humane Society, 407 W. Bell Street, Ridgely, MD 21660. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019