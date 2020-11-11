Grace Hawks Meredith exited this world on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, quietly and on her own schedule. Born at home, the daughter of the late Ellen Brown Hawks and Wesley Franklin Hawks on September 11, 1938. She graduated from Federalsburg High School and Goldie Beacom College.
She married the love of her life James Charles Meredith on June 28, 1957, and they made their home in Preston, MD for many years and then moved to their farm Tivoli Acres. She retired from the Preston Post Office after many years of service. After her retirement, she and her husband loved to spend time in Chincoteague, VA. After her husband's death, she spent the next 16 years living on Chincoteague Island and attended Christ United Methodist Church and was well known as a frequent patron of many of the restaurants on the island. She sadly left the island that she loved and moved back to the farm when her health declined.
She enjoyed her church families of Chestnut Grove U.M.C. and Christ U.M.C. in Chincoteague, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be sorely missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Her daughter Denise lovingly provided care for her mother for many years until her passing.
She considered life well lived if you laughed a lot, danced a little and had a great time.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise Meredith, her granddaughter, Brandi Lankford and her husband Chris, and her great-grandchildren, Emerson James and Sloan Meredith. She also leaved behind her furry companions (Bella, Chewie and Henry) who were by her side until the end.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2pm at Junior Order Cemetery with Pastor Marie Coulbourne officiating. The celebration of life will continue at the Federalsburg VFW following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chestnut Grove U.M.C., P.O. Box 74, Federalsburg, MD 21632.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
