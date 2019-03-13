DENTON - Grace Lydia Ellwanger of Denton, MD, passed on to her eternal home on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, DE. She was 84 years old.

Born in Harrington, DE, on March 11, 1935, Grace was the daughter of the late Thomas Jackson Grant and Lydia Simpson Grant.

Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Winfield A. Ellwanger, whom she married on August 20, 1954. Together they spent their retirement years wintering in Fort Myers, Florida, and spending summers in Cherrystone, where they enjoyed boating, fishing and crabbing. Grace retired from A&P as a cashier in 1989.

Grace dearly loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and cherished every visit and family gathering.

Grace is survived by two sons: Michael Ellwanger (Bonnie), of Greenwood, DE; Mark Ellwanger (Dyrell), of Vernon, DE; and a daughter, Terri Hartzell (Michael), of Bridgeville, DE. Grace was blessed with six grandchildren: Trevor (Meaghan), Joel (Jess), Shane (Tamara), Cassie (Charles), Cody (Krystal), and Lauren. She lived her life out to also be blessed and enjoy seven great grandchildren: Nolan, Lucy, Gavin, Jake, Caden, Landon and Lily.

Grace was also preceded in death by three sisters: Corrine Fitz, Cynthia Bloth, and Jean Motter; and four brothers: William, Nelson, Paul and Charles Grant.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to her longtime caregiver, Rachel Fletcher Gross.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 15th at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton, where friends may call one hour before the service. The interment will be at Hollywood Cemetery in Harrington, DE.

If friends wish to give memorial donations, the family suggests giving to Calvary Wesleyan Church, 240 Delaware Ave., Harrington, DE 19952 or to Vitas Community Connection Hospice by going to vitascommunityconnection.org.

To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit: moorefuneralhomepa.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019