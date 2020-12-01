1/1
Grace W. (Wilcox) Brey
Grace Wilcox Brey of Easton passed away November 27, 2020. She was 94 years old.

Born August 3, 1926 in Harrisville RI, she was the daughter of the late Albert Wilcox and Elise Congdon. Grace grew up in Rhode Island, where she graduated from Woonsocket High School, class of 45. Grace worked as a bookkeeper at Industrial National in Woonsocket RI for 8 years. Grace married William Edward Brey on May 30, 1952, they moved to Easton in 1960. They were both active with the Christ Episcopal Church, Grace sang in the choir and helped with the spring and fall sales.

Grace is survived by her son, Warren Brey (Valerie) of Preston, and her daughter, Carolyn Howell (George) of Preston, granddaughters; Cassandra Brey, Elise Hawkins, Heather Martin (Wyane) and grandsons; Aaron Brey and Ryan Howell; three great grandchildren, Gabriella Martin, Wyatt Howell, and Lucas Howell.

She was predeceased in death by her husband, William Edward Brey, her brother Lester Wilcox and sisters Carolyn Sherman and Alberta Palmieri.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, where friends may call one hour prior from 10:30 - 11:30 AM. The burial will follow at 1 PM at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, in Hurlock.

Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 1, 2020.
