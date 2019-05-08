Gregory "Greg" Allan Moon of Annapolis, MD departed this life on May 1, 2019. Born in Baltimore, MD on Feb. 19, 1959.

Mr. Moon was a free spirit who wasn't much on accountability. After school, he traveled as far as Alaska and worked many jobs. He found his true passion working on the water. Mr. Moon was a Commercial Fisherman and Boat Captain working along both the west and east coasts. He was a self-taught chef and an avid hunter, enjoying all things outdoors. He enjoyed spending time with friends, in particular those from the farm. Although big, burly and sometimes gruff, he will be remembered for the way his heart melted for his little dog Jodi and the littlest members of his family.

Mr. Moon was preceded in death by his father, Donald Roy Moon Sr.; his stepfather, David P. Wilson; his mother, Dorothy Josephine Moon-Wilson; his brother, Donald Roy Moon Jr.; and his sister, Brenda Dawn Frantum. He is survived by his beloved sister, Linda Marie Jones and her husband John; 13 nieces and nephews; many great and great great nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 14 at 4 p.m. in the Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Hwy., Severna Park, MD 21146.

