OXFORD - Gregory E. Swartz of Oxford, Md. passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He was 42.

He was born on May 5, 1976 in Annapolis, MD, the son of Phyllis White Dominick of Myrtle Beach, SC, and the late Thomas L. Swartz Sr.

Gregory grew up in Annapolis and later graduated from Broad Neck High School with the class of 1994. After his graduation, he moved to the Eastern Shore to work construction with his brother Thomas. He later opened his own construction and contracting business working as a Carpentry Contractor specializing in building and renovating custom homes.

Gregory loved the outdoors, spending his free time boating, fishing and hunting. He was an avid Orioles and Redskins fan. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, cousins, and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Dominick and her husband Tony, of Myrtle Beach, SC; a brother, Thomas L. Swartz Jr., of Easton; a sister, Marie L. Swartz, of Annapolis; two step sisters: Lori R. Dominick, of Greenbelt, MD; Kimberly M. Dominick, of Cambridge, MD; and one step brother, Anthony Dominick III, of Baltimore.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas L. Swartz Sr. in 1991.

A memorial service will be held on May 11, 3 p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home - Ostrowski Chapel, 312 South Talbot Street, St. Michaels. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Bill Glass will officiate, and all are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Eastern Shore, 1315 Mount Hermon Road, Salisbury, MD 21804 or at .

Share memories with the family at: www.framptom.com. Published in The Star Democrat on May 1, 2019