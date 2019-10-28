|
Greta Mae Butts died at her home on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was born on May 13, 1949, the daughter of the late Nellie Mae Jones. She grew up and attended schools in Cambridge, Maryland. Greta is survived by a son, Carey E. Butts; a granddaughter, Michelle Lynn Butts, who she raised; a great-granddaughter, Aniyah Reid; two brothers, Kenneth E. Butts, Jr. (Deborah) and Christopher M Butts (Sherry); one sister, Christine Butts Middleton (Kenneth); three godchildren, Heather Murphy, Tara Murphy, and Derrick Murphy; special friends Tamara Murphy Edwards and Tammy Phillips; several nieces and nephews and a host of other friends. Greta worked for 43 years at Air Pax, and also had a part-time house cleaning business where she became part of each family she worked of.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate Greta's life on Sunday, November 3rd at 1:00 P.M. at Christ Episcopal Church, High and Church Streets, in Cambridge, with the Rev. Canon Bernie Schroeder and Rev. Doug Ridley, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations for the family can be sent to Christ Church, 610 Church Street, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019