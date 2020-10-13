1/
Griffin Edward Conley
1931 - 2020
Griffin Edward Conley, 89 of Seaford, Delaware passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Griffin was born in Roberts, Maryland on August 29, 1931. He was preceded in death by his parents Griffin B. and Hattie Mae Ervin Conley; his wife of 49 years; Mary Catherine "Datie"; his brothers; James Conley; Roy Conley; and his sister; Beverly Ann Conley.

Griffin enjoyed racing horses after he retired. He was an avid fox hunter. Griffin also enjoyed traveling and bird watching his purple martins.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years; Helen Conley; his son; Craig S. Conley; his daughter; Brenda Sue Young (Pete); his stepdaughter; Sue Hudson; his grandchildren; Jessica Lyn (Chip) Eaton; Pam (Derek) Caraballo; Aaron (Beth) Forkum; 10 great grandchildren; and a step grandson; Jeremy (Lindsey);

A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, 106 W. Sunset Ave., Greensboro, Maryland 21639. Services will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2pm. Interment will follow at Greensboro Cemetery in Greensboro, Maryland.

For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
01:00 PM
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
OCT
18
Service
02:00 PM
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
Funeral services provided by
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
