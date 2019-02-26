CAMBRIDGE - Hannah Dudley Lawson, 89, of Griffiths Neck, Cambridge, MD, passed away Saturday evening February 23, 2019 at her home, with her loving family by her side.

Born June 17, 1929 in Hollister, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late George Dudley and Florence Rentz Greenwell.

Hannah, with her family, moved to the Eastern Shore when she was a very young girl to the Buttons Neck area. She grew up working on farms.

On Feb. 2, 1946, Hannah married Wilford Marion Lawson and together raised five beautiful children. Mr. Lawson died on Dec. 25, 1998.

While raising her children, Hannah worked outside of the home. She was employed by Rob Roy, The Cinderella Shop, and retired from Airpax in 1991.

She was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Sharptown, American Legion Post #91 and Women of the Moose Lodge in Cambridge.

Hannah enjoyed listening and dancing to country music, gardening, crocheting, baking, fishing, tending to her rose bushes, watching the Baltimore Orioles, spending time with her family and loving on her miniature dachshund "Tab".

If anyone knew how to spread God's love, it was Mrs. Hannah. No one was a stranger to her, she loved everyone and always tried to feed everyone who came into her home.

Surviving her are five children: Wayne Lawson Sr., of Griffiths Neck, Cambridge; A. Steven Lawson (Linda), of Virginia Beach, VA; Linda Pearson (Donald), of Tennessee; Robert Alan Lawson Sr., of Griffiths Neck, Cambridge; Sandra D.L. Balcerak (Tom), of Mardela Springs, MD; grandchildren: Christina Casper, Wayne Lawson Jr., Michelle Betts, William Maydwell Jr., Brian Maydwell, Donna Singleton, Dustin Lawson Sr., Robert Lawson Jr., Thomas Balcerak Jr., Samuel Balcerak; 16 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and her loving companion and best friend, Warren LaForce.

Preceding her in death, other than parents and husband, were her two sisters: Dorothy Larrimore and Marie Dudley.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 28 at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., beginning 1 p.m. with Chaplain Joel Beiler officiating.

A viewing and visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Dorchester Memorial Park, Cambridge.

Serving as pallbearers will be Wayne Lawson Sr., A. Steven Lawson, Wayne Lawson Jr., Tom Balcerak, Thomas Balcerak Jr., Samuel Balcerak and Dustin Lawson Jr.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent in Hannah's name to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or Vienna Volunteer Fire Company Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 5, Vienna, MD 21869.

To share online condolences with the family, please visit: www.newcombcollins.com Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019