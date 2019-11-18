|
Hannah L. McGhee of Springfield, VA, formerly of Ridgely, MD, passed away at her home in Virginia, on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was 87 years old.
Born at home in Denton, MD on November 29, 1931, Mrs. McGhee was the daughter of the late Rev. William Faulkner and Bessie Lee Wooters Faulkner. Her husband, Grady N. McGhee, passed away in 1987.
Mrs. McGhee worked for 20 years as a Nursing Assistant at the Mizpah Health care Center in Locust Hill, VA. She then became a Private Duty Nurse and moved back to Denton before moving back to Virginia again. She was a member of the Living Waters Assembly of God in Denton. Active and giving in her church, she was loved by the church members.
Mrs. McGhee is survived by her son, Grady Neal McGhee, Jr. She is also survived by a brother, Paul Faulkner and two sisters, Kitty Faulkner and Lois Ann Breeding. She had six grandchildren: Arial, Liam, Aiden, Kelley, Katie, and Kathleen; and a beloved niece, Shirley Faulkner.
A graveside service will be at 11 AM on Friday, November 22nd, in the Concord Cemetery at 7112 Dion Road, Federalsburg, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be given to the Capital Caring Hospice, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Falls Church, VA 22042 or https://www.capitalcaring.org/get-involved/donate/ (703-762-2540). To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019