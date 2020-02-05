Home

Hardenia D. Tolliver


1936 - 2020
Hardenia D. Tolliver Obituary
Hardenia Delores Tolliver passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born July 12, 1936 in Denton, Maryland to Charles Sr. and Emma Holland Wilmer.

Hardenia was a licensed cosmetologist in the Federalsburg area for more than 30 years and once retired worked for Continental Can and B & G. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles Sr. and Emma Wilmer, brothers; Robert Wilmer, Charles Wilmer Jr., Norris Wilmer, sister Elizabeth Prater and niece Cheryl Prater Mitchell.

She is survived by daughter Darmay Tolliver, grandchild Brandon Tolliver; Sisters: Catherine Irene Lofland (John) of Dover, DE, Frances Alston of Philadelphia, PA, Margaret Manning of Los Angeles, CA and brothers; Edwin Wilmer (Darlene) of Denton, MD and Wendell Wilmer (Rosie) of Denton, MD and a hosts of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Mt. Calvary UM Church in Preston, Maryland. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to service from 9:00 am - 11:00 am for viewing.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020
