Hardenia Delores Tolliver passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born July 12, 1936 in Denton, Maryland to Charles Sr. and Emma Holland Wilmer.
Hardenia was a licensed cosmetologist in the Federalsburg area for more than 30 years and once retired worked for Continental Can and B & G. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles Sr. and Emma Wilmer, brothers; Robert Wilmer, Charles Wilmer Jr., Norris Wilmer, sister Elizabeth Prater and niece Cheryl Prater Mitchell.
She is survived by daughter Darmay Tolliver, grandchild Brandon Tolliver; Sisters: Catherine Irene Lofland (John) of Dover, DE, Frances Alston of Philadelphia, PA, Margaret Manning of Los Angeles, CA and brothers; Edwin Wilmer (Darlene) of Denton, MD and Wendell Wilmer (Rosie) of Denton, MD and a hosts of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Mt. Calvary UM Church in Preston, Maryland. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to service from 9:00 am - 11:00 am for viewing.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020