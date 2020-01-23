|
|
Harold Bernard Hopkins, of Hurlock, MD, passed away on January 17, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD. He was 67.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 11:00am at Hurlock United Methodist Church in Hurlock, MD. A visitation will be held from 9-11am prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Petersburg Cemetery in Hurlock, MD, immediately following the service.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Democrat from Jan. 26 to Jan. 31, 2020