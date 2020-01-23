Home

POWERED BY

Services
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Hopkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Bernard Hopkins


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Bernard Hopkins Obituary
Harold Bernard Hopkins, of Hurlock, MD, passed away on January 17, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD. He was 67.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 11:00am at Hurlock United Methodist Church in Hurlock, MD. A visitation will be held from 9-11am prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Petersburg Cemetery in Hurlock, MD, immediately following the service.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.

Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat from Jan. 26 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -