EASTON - Harold Curran Britt, 84, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Easton, Md. Harold, known as "Chip," was born on Sept. 14, 1934, in Buffalo, N.Y.. He was the son of the late Harold W. Britt and Mary C. Britt.

He grew up in small towns in the Finger Lakes region of New York State. After high school, he attended Hobart College. He was awarded a Master's Fellowship to attend a physics program at Dartmouth College. During this time, he married the former Donna Case. After completing his master's degree at Dartmouth, he was accepted to a number of Ivy League graduate schools. He chose to attend Yale on a research scholarship because they had a new kind of nuclear accelerator just coming on line and he wanted an opportunity to work in completely unexplored territory. He finished his Ph.D. in three years with two major papers published in leading journals.

During his career, he worked for major national laboratories, including Los Alamos and Lawrence Livermore. In his early years, he was working on the fundamental physics of the fission process. As his career progressed, he often managed research groups and accelerator complexes, interfacing with colleagues around the world. He and Donna traveled frequently to many countries, including Germany, Denmark, Russia and China, where he offered his expertise. He also served as a program manager in the Nuclear Physics Office at the Department of Energy, followed by running the nuclear science division at Lawrence Livermore. He then worked for the National Science Foundation in Washington, D.C., and eventually retired in 1995. After retirement, he did consulting work for DOE and Livermore.

After moving to St. Michaels, Chip volunteered as a docent at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and was recognized for serving over 1,000 hours. He was also involved with the Academy for Lifelong Learning, where he taught scientific courses. He also served on the board of the St. Michaels Museum and led historical walking tours in St. Michaels.

Chip and Donna had one child, Beth, who was diagnosed with leukemia at age 4 and remarkably survived until the age of 11. He was predeceased by his sisters, Sally L. Wilson and Marilyn Merchel Harding. Late in life, he was blessed to meet Barbara Anne MacInnes. They were married in January 2018 and made their home in Londonderry in Easton. They had four wonderful months together in their new home. Barbara passed away unexpectedly in May 2018.

Chip is survived by nieces, Amy (Warren) Bush and Kimberly Wilson; nephews, Michael (Vicki), John (Dana) and Christopher (Jamie) Merchel; and great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, William Case.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 2 p.m. in the Clubhouse at Londonderry, 700 Port St., Easton, Md. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to For All Seasons Inc. at http://forallseasonsinc.org/ or to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.

