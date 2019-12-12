|
Harold Franklin Winters passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Riderwood Retirement Community in Silver Spring, Maryland. He was 106 years old.
Born in Nowata, Oklahoma, Mr. Winters was a son of the late Alfred Cain Winters and Christie Updike Winters. His wife, Jeannette B. Winters, died in 2008.
Mr. Winters was a horticulturist who worked for the United States Department of Agriculture for almost 40 years before retiring in 1980.
Mr. Winters is survived by his daughter Evalyn Winters Hartline (Joseph) of Annapolis MD and his son Harold F. (Chip) Winters of Ridgely MD; a sister, Alice Boaz of Richardson, TX; two grandsons: Jesse Hartline and Kyle Hartline; and two great grandsons, Atticus and Kai.
An 11 AM graveside service will be held on Monday, December 16th in the Denton Cemetery located at 24865 Meeting House Rd. in Denton. For online condolences and memorial gift information please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 13, 2019