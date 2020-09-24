Harold Joseph Cyr, Sr., 71, of Bluefield, West Virginia, formerly of Cambridge and Salisbury, died September 11, 2020 at his home. Born November 14, 1948 in Fort Kent, Maine, Harold was blessed with two sets of parents; Rita Little, his biological mother of Connecticut and raised by Joseph A. Cyr and Agnes Jackson Cyr Wheatley of Dorchester County.He was an American patriot who loved his country very much, serving in the US Navy, US Coast Guard and the US Army Reserves.He worked for many years in automotive sales and then as a security guard at Wallops Island. He was a member of the volunteer fire company in the many communities he lived in over the years. After his retirement, he moved to West Virginia.Harold was known for his cooking, his favorite was grilling. He loved a gathering of friends and was happiest when he was surrounded by friends and family. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved dancing.He is survived by a son, Harold J. Cyr-Townsend, Jr. and his spouse Brian Townsend of Salisbury; a daughter, Angela Cyr-Bowden and her husband, George Frederick Bowden, Jr. of Salisbury; four grandchildren; Tavon Cyr-Townsend of Salisbury, Andrew Bowden, Joshua Bowden, Abigail Bowden, all of Salisbury; a sister, Sandy Corriveau of Connecticut; a brother, Bobby Stimis of Hurlock; many nieces, nephews and cousins, along with his beloved dog Skippy who was like a son to him.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary and Bette.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00AM at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.