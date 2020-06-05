Harolyn Dunham
1945 - 2020
Harolyn Kaye Dunham (nee Thomas) passed away on May 29, 2020 at The Pines in Easton. She was 74.

"Hari" was born on November 20, 1945 to the late Harold Neal Thomas and Sadie Virginia Thomas (nee Truitt) in Cambridge, Maryland. From an early age, she was raised by her stepparents Peyton (Trader) N. Horne and Elizabeth (Libby) Nichols Horne (nee Thomas).

Hari graduated from Easton High School in 1963, proceeding to Adelphi University in New York for a year and finishing at The Washington School for Secretaries. After marrying her true love, Charles (Dunny) Sumner Dunham, she traveled with him during his Army career (Oklahoma, Germany, and Maryland), and became a veterinary assistant.

After retiring from the military, Dunny and Hari moved to Preston, Maryland in 2012. They loved their four-legged children, dachshunds Pumpkin, Madchen, and Molly, as well as Bump the cat. They also enjoyed the company of the horses next door.

Harolyn is preceded in death by her husband Charles, as well as her parents and stepparents.

She is survived by her in-laws Robert (Dutch) Dunham and Brenda Lane Dunham of Rockville, Maryland; her nephew, Mason Lane Dunham; her sister-in-law Sande Leland (nee Dunham) of Columbia, Maryland; her nephew Eric Leland and his children Madeline and Rex; her niece Kerre Meghan Leland; her brother-in-law Ronn Melton; her nephew Chris Chandler and his wife Tracie and their children Christopher, Gabriel, and Samuel; her nephew Geoff Chandler and his children Alex, Amanda, and Adam; and a host of friends.

A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11 am.

Those who are interested are encouraged to make a contribution to Animal Rescue, Inc., 2 Heritage Farm Drive, New Freedom, PA 17349, www.animalrescueinc.org.).

For condolences and to sign Harolyn's online guestbook please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
